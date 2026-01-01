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Shanice Banton
Shanice Banton Shanice Banton
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Shanice Banton

Shanice Banton

Date of Birth
8 December 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

The Artful Detective 8.3
The Artful Detective (2008)
Lost Girl 7.7
Lost Girl (2010)
Race 7.3
Race (2015)

Filmography

Private Eyes 7.2
Private Eyes
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2016, Canada
Race 7.3
Race Race
Drama, Biography, Sport 2015, France / Germany / Canada
Watch trailer
Lost Girl 7.7
Lost Girl
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2010, Canada
The Artful Detective 8.3
The Artful Detective
Drama, Crime, Detective 2008, Canada
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