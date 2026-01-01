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Filmography
Shanice Banton
Shanice Banton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shanice Banton
Shanice Banton
Shanice Banton
Date of Birth
8 December 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.3
The Artful Detective
(2008)
7.7
Lost Girl
(2010)
7.3
Race
(2015)
Filmography
7.2
Private Eyes
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2016, Canada
7.3
Race
Race
Drama, Biography, Sport
2015, France / Germany / Canada
Watch trailer
7.7
Lost Girl
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2010, Canada
8.3
The Artful Detective
Drama, Crime, Detective
2008, Canada
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