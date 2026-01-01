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Marie Miyake Marie Miyake
Kinoafisha Persons Marie Miyake

Marie Miyake

Marie Miyake

Date of Birth
7 June 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Height
162 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso 8.3
Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso (2014)
My Dress-Up Darling 7.8
My Dress-Up Darling (2022)
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle 7.5
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle (2020)

Filmography

Hell Mode: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing
Hell Mode: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Dead Account
Dead Account
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Scum of the Brave
Scum of the Brave
Anime, Sci-Fi 2026, Japan
May I Ask for One Final Thing? 7.5
May I Ask for One Final Thing?
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2025, Japan
The Blue Wolves of Mibu 6.5
The Blue Wolves of Mibu
Action, Adventure, Anime 2024, Japan
The Most Notorious Talker 7.2
The Most Notorious Talker
Anime 2024, Japan
Tales of Wedding Rings 5.5
Tales of Wedding Rings
Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
My Dress-Up Darling 7.8
My Dress-Up Darling
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2022, Japan
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