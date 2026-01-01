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Filmography
Marie Miyake
Marie Miyake
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marie Miyake
Marie Miyake
Marie Miyake
Date of Birth
7 June 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Height
162 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso
(2014)
7.8
My Dress-Up Darling
(2022)
7.5
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle
(2020)
Filmography
Hell Mode: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
Dead Account
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
Scum of the Brave
Anime, Sci-Fi
2026, Japan
7.5
May I Ask for One Final Thing?
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2025, Japan
6.5
The Blue Wolves of Mibu
Action, Adventure, Anime
2024, Japan
7.2
The Most Notorious Talker
Anime
2024, Japan
5.5
Tales of Wedding Rings
Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
7.8
My Dress-Up Darling
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2022, Japan
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