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Filmography
Yurika Kubo
Yurika Kubo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yurika Kubo
Yurika Kubo
Yurika Kubo
Date of Birth
19 May 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
(2012)
8.1
Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai
(2018)
8.1
Kotaro Lives Alone
(2022)
Filmography
The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime
2026, Japan
The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest
Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
Ninja vs. Gokudo
Anime, Action, Crime
2025, Japan
6.4
Ishura
Anime, Fantasy, Action
2024, Japan
6.3
Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai
Anime, Romantic
2024, Japan
7.8
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
Anime
2024, Japan
6.5
No Longer Human...In Another World
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
6.4
Shikanoko Nokonoko Koshitantan
Comedy, Anime,
2024, Japan
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