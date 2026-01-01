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Yurika Kubo Yurika Kubo
Kinoafisha Persons Yurika Kubo

Yurika Kubo

Yurika Kubo

Date of Birth
19 May 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012)
Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai 8.1
Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai (2018)
Kotaro Lives Alone 8.1
Kotaro Lives Alone (2022)

Filmography

The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, Anime 2026, Japan
The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest
The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Ninja vs. Gokudo
Ninja vs. Gokudo
Anime, Action, Crime 2025, Japan
Ishura 6.4
Ishura
Anime, Fantasy, Action 2024, Japan
Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai 6.3
Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai
Anime, Romantic 2024, Japan
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest 7.8
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
Anime 2024, Japan
No Longer Human...In Another World 6.5
No Longer Human...In Another World
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Shikanoko Nokonoko Koshitantan 6.4
Shikanoko Nokonoko Koshitantan
Comedy, Anime, 2024, Japan
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