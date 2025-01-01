Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ai Kakuma Ai Kakuma
Kinoafisha Persons Ai Kakuma

Ai Kakuma

Ai Kakuma

Date of Birth
9 September 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

The Anthem of the Heart 7.3
The Anthem of the Heart (2015)
Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. 0.0
Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. (2020)
Ao no Orchestra 0.0
Ao no Orchestra (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 18 Films 1 TV Shows 17 Actress 18
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube
Anime, Horror, Action 2025, Japan
Fluffy Paradise
Fluffy Paradise
Fantasy, Anime 2024, Japan
Mr. Villain's Day Off
Mr. Villain's Day Off
Comedy, Anime 2024, Japan
Bang Brave Bang Bravern
Bang Brave Bang Bravern
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
Ao no Orchestra
Ao no Orchestra
Anime, Music, Drama 2023, Japan
My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2023, Japan
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today
Anime, Comedy 2023, Japan
Arknights: Reimei Zensou
Arknights: Reimei Zensou
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, Anime 2022, China/Japan
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic 2021, Japan
Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu.
Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu.
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2020, Japan
Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi
Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi
Anime, Fantasy 2018, Japan
Restaurant to Another World
Restaurant to Another World
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2017, Japan
Knight's & Magic
Knight's & Magic
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2017, Japan
Rokka no Yuusha
Rokka no Yuusha
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2015, Japan
The Asterisk War
The Asterisk War
Comedy, Action, Anime, Fantasy 2015, Japan
The Anthem of the Heart 7.3
The Anthem of the Heart Kokoro ga sakebitagatterunda.
Animation, Drama, Family 2015, Japan
Aldnoah.Zero
Aldnoah.Zero
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi 2014, Japan
Amagi Brilliant Park
Amagi Brilliant Park
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2014, Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more