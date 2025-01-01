Menu
Ai Kakuma
Ai Kakuma
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ai Kakuma
Ai Kakuma
Ai Kakuma
Date of Birth
9 September 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
7.3
The Anthem of the Heart
(2015)
0.0
Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu.
(2020)
0.0
Ao no Orchestra
(2023)
Filmography
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube
Anime, Horror, Action
2025, Japan
Fluffy Paradise
Fantasy, Anime
2024, Japan
Mr. Villain's Day Off
Comedy, Anime
2024, Japan
Bang Brave Bang Bravern
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
Ao no Orchestra
Anime, Music, Drama
2023, Japan
My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2023, Japan
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today
Anime, Comedy
2023, Japan
Arknights: Reimei Zensou
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, Anime
2022, China/Japan
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic
2021, Japan
Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu.
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2020, Japan
Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi
Anime, Fantasy
2018, Japan
Restaurant to Another World
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2017, Japan
Knight's & Magic
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2017, Japan
Rokka no Yuusha
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2015, Japan
The Asterisk War
Comedy, Action, Anime, Fantasy
2015, Japan
7.3
The Anthem of the Heart
Kokoro ga sakebitagatterunda.
Animation, Drama, Family
2015, Japan
Aldnoah.Zero
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi
2014, Japan
Amagi Brilliant Park
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2014, Japan
