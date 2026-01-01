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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
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Persons
About
Filmography
Ami Metcalf
Ami Metcalf
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ami Metcalf
Ami Metcalf
Ami Metcalf
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.6
Upstairs Downstairs
(2010)
7.2
Sister Boniface Mysteries
(2022)
6.7
Lady Windermere’s Fan
(2018)
Filmography
7.2
Sister Boniface Mysteries
Drama
2022, Great Britain
6.6
Crawl
Crawl
Horror
2019, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Lady Windermere’s Fan
Lady Windermere’s Fan
Theatrical
2018, Great Britain
7.6
Upstairs Downstairs
Drama
2010, Great Britain
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