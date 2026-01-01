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Ami Metcalf Ami Metcalf
Kinoafisha Persons Ami Metcalf

Ami Metcalf

Ami Metcalf

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Upstairs Downstairs 7.6
Upstairs Downstairs (2010)
Sister Boniface Mysteries 7.2
Sister Boniface Mysteries (2022)
Lady Windermere’s Fan 6.7
Lady Windermere’s Fan (2018)

Filmography

Sister Boniface Mysteries 7.2
Sister Boniface Mysteries
Drama 2022, Great Britain
Crawl 6.6
Crawl Crawl
Horror 2019, USA
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Lady Windermere’s Fan 6.7
Lady Windermere’s Fan Lady Windermere’s Fan
Theatrical 2018, Great Britain
Upstairs Downstairs 7.6
Upstairs Downstairs
Drama 2010, Great Britain
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