Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aysegül Ünsal
Aysegül Ünsal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aysegül Ünsal
Aysegül Ünsal
Aysegül Ünsal
Date of Birth
17 August 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
9.3
Yabani
(2023)
0.0
Cherry Season
(2014)
0.0
Alparslan: The Great Seljuks
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
2023
2021
2014
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actress
3
9.3
Yabani
Drama
2023, Turkey
Alparslan: The Great Seljuks
Action, War, History
2021, Turkey
Cherry Season
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2014, Turkey
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree