Aysegül Ünsal
Date of Birth
17 August 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Yabani (2023)
Cherry Season (2014)
Alparslan: The Great Seljuks (2021)

Filmography

Yabani
Drama 2023, Turkey
Alparslan: The Great Seljuks
Action, War, History 2021, Turkey
Cherry Season
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2014, Turkey
