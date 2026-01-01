Mehmet Özgür

Menu
Date of Birth
30 August 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı 8.1
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı (2024)
Ya Istiklal Ya Ölüm 7.5
Ya Istiklal Ya Ölüm (2020)
Alparslan: The Great Seljuks 7.5
Alparslan: The Great Seljuks (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sekizinci Aile
Sekizinci Aile
Romantic 2025, Turkey
Platonik 5.1
Platonik
Drama, Comedy 2025, Turkey
Gözleri Karadeniz 6.4
Gözleri Karadeniz
Drama, Family, Romantic 2025, Turkey
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı 8.1
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı
Drama, History 2024, Turkey
Kara 4.8
Kara
Drama 2023, Turkey
Mortal World 2 7.1
Mortal World 2 Ölümlü Dünya 2
Comedy 2023, Turkey
5.9
I want my good news Müjdemi Isterim
Comedy 2022, Turkey
Alparslan: The Great Seljuks 7.5
Alparslan: The Great Seljuks
Action, War, History 2021, Turkey
Uyanış: Büyük Selçuklu 7.4
Uyanış: Büyük Selçuklu
Action, War, History 2020, Turkey
Ya Istiklal Ya Ölüm 7.5
Ya Istiklal Ya Ölüm
Drama, Action, History 2020, Turkey
125 Years Memory 7.2
125 Years Memory Kainan 1890
History 2015, Japan / Turkey
Lovebird 7.2
Lovebird
Drama, Romantic 2013, Turkey
