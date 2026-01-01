Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mehmet Özgür
Mehmet Özgür
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mehmet Özgür
Mehmet Özgür
Mehmet Özgür
Date of Birth
30 August 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero
Popular Films
8.1
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı
(2024)
7.5
Ya Istiklal Ya Ölüm
(2020)
7.5
Alparslan: The Great Seljuks
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Family
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2015
2013
All
12
Films
4
TV Shows
8
Actor
12
Sekizinci Aile
Romantic
2025, Turkey
5.1
Platonik
Drama, Comedy
2025, Turkey
6.4
Gözleri Karadeniz
Drama, Family, Romantic
2025, Turkey
8.1
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı
Drama, History
2024, Turkey
4.8
Kara
Drama
2023, Turkey
7.1
Mortal World 2
Ölümlü Dünya 2
Comedy
2023, Turkey
5.9
I want my good news
Müjdemi Isterim
Comedy
2022, Turkey
7.5
Alparslan: The Great Seljuks
Action, War, History
2021, Turkey
7.4
Uyanış: Büyük Selçuklu
Action, War, History
2020, Turkey
7.5
Ya Istiklal Ya Ölüm
Drama, Action, History
2020, Turkey
7.2
125 Years Memory
Kainan 1890
History
2015, Japan / Turkey
7.2
Lovebird
Drama, Romantic
2013, Turkey
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree