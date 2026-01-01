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Filmography
Mikhail Svito
Mikhail Svito
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Svito
Mikhail Svito
Mikhail Svito
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.0
Propavshaya
(2021)
3.9
Po tu storonu schastya
(2019)
0.0
V teni predatelstva
(2026)
Filmography
V teni predatelstva
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Vspominaj menya
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Zapretnaya pravda
Romantic,
2025, Russia
Sady slez
Romantic,
2025, Russia
Na raznyh beregah
Romantic,
2025, Russia
Mama vsegda prava
Romantic,
2023, Russia
Postuchis v moyu kalitku
Romantic,
2023, Russia
5
Propavshaya
Drama, Thriller,
2021, Russia
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