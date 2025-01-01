Menu
Aleksandr Efimov
Aleksandr Efimov
Aleksandr Efimov

Aleksandr Efimov

Date of Birth
15 January 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Biography of Aleksandr Efimov

Aleksandr Yefimov - Russian actor. He was born January 15, 1980 in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Popular Films

In August of 1944 7.4
In August of 1944 (2001)
The Admiral 7.3
The Admiral (2008)
Kilometer Zero 6.5
Kilometer Zero (2007)

Filmography

Po tu storonu schastya
Po tu storonu schastya
Romantic 2019, Russia
Volshebnik
Volshebnik
Comedy, Mystery 2019, Russia
Chisto moskovskie ubijstva
Chisto moskovskie ubijstva
Detective 2017, Russia
Kogda ego sovsem ne zhdesh
Kogda ego sovsem ne zhdesh
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
Luchshee leto nashey zhizni
Luchshee leto nashey zhizni
Romantic 2012, Russia
Dom malyutki
Dom malyutki
Romantic 2010, Russia
Istorija lyuvbi ili novogodny rozigrish 5.2
Istorija lyuvbi ili novogodny rozigrish Istorija lyuvbi ili novogodny rozigrish
Comedy, Romantic 2009, Russia
Vorozhbita
Vorozhbita
Romantic, Comedy 2008, Ukraine
The Admiral 7.3
The Admiral Admiral
Drama, Biography, History 2008, Russia
Watch trailer
Kilometer Zero 6.5
Kilometer Zero Nulevoy kilometr
Romantic, Thriller, Action 2007, Russia
Udachnyy obmen 5.7
Udachnyy obmen Udachnyy obmen
Romantic 2007, Russia
The Iris Effect 3.4
The Iris Effect The Iris Effect
Thriller, Drama, Mystery 2004, Russia / Germany / USA
In August of 1944 7.4
In August of 1944 V avguste 44-go
Crime, War, Action, Drama, Thriller 2001, Russia / Belarus
