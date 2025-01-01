Menu
Aleksandr Efimov
Date of Birth
15 January 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Biography of Aleksandr Efimov
Aleksandr Yefimov - Russian actor. He was born January 15, 1980 in Yekaterinburg, Russia.
Popular Films
7.4
In August of 1944
(2001)
7.3
The Admiral
(2008)
6.5
Kilometer Zero
(2007)
Filmography
7
Actor
13
Po tu storonu schastya
Romantic
2019, Russia
Volshebnik
Comedy, Mystery
2019, Russia
Chisto moskovskie ubijstva
Detective
2017, Russia
Kogda ego sovsem ne zhdesh
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
Luchshee leto nashey zhizni
Romantic
2012, Russia
Dom malyutki
Romantic
2010, Russia
5.2
Istorija lyuvbi ili novogodny rozigrish
Istorija lyuvbi ili novogodny rozigrish
Comedy, Romantic
2009, Russia
Vorozhbita
Romantic, Comedy
2008, Ukraine
7.3
The Admiral
Admiral
Drama, Biography, History
2008, Russia
6.5
Kilometer Zero
Nulevoy kilometr
Romantic, Thriller, Action
2007, Russia
5.7
Udachnyy obmen
Udachnyy obmen
Romantic
2007, Russia
3.4
The Iris Effect
The Iris Effect
Thriller, Drama, Mystery
2004, Russia / Germany / USA
7.4
In August of 1944
V avguste 44-go
Crime, War, Action, Drama, Thriller
2001, Russia / Belarus
