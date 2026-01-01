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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lyudmila Svitova
Lyudmila Svitova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Svitova
Lyudmila Svitova
Lyudmila Svitova
Date of Birth
7 June 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.2
Delo chesti
(2013)
7.1
Nepridumannaya zhizn
(2015)
6.1
Strelyayuschie gory
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2020
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
All
19
Films
2
TV Shows
17
Actress
19
Ne bylo by schastya
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Posle dolgoj zimy
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
5.4
Samogon. Snajperskij shabash
War, Drama
2025, Russia
Na dvoih ne delitsya
Romantic,
2024, Russia
Zhena pacienta Potapova
Romantic,
2024, Russia
Vse smeshalos v dome Avdeevyh
Romantic,
2024, Russia
Starye kadry
Comedy, Detective
2020, Russia
Vera
Romantic,
2017, Russia
Kaspiy 24
Drama
2017, Russia
Serezhka Kazanovy
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
7.1
Nepridumannaya zhizn
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia
5.3
Ishchu poputchika
Ishchu poputchika
Comedy, Romantic
2014, Russia
Svodnaya sestra
Drama, Romantic
2013, Russia
Lyubov bez lishnih slov
Romantic,
2013, Russia
7.2
Delo chesti
Drama, Crime
2013, Russia
3.9
Yablonevyj sad
Drama,
2012, Russia
Obekt 11
Crime, Detective
2011, Russia
6.1
Strelyayuschie gory
Drama, Action,
2011, Russia
5.8
Lyubov.ru
Lyubov.ru
Romantic
2009, Russia
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