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Lyudmila Svitova Lyudmila Svitova
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Svitova

Lyudmila Svitova

Lyudmila Svitova

Date of Birth
7 June 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Delo chesti 7.2
Delo chesti (2013)
Nepridumannaya zhizn 7.1
Nepridumannaya zhizn (2015)
Strelyayuschie gory 6.1
Strelyayuschie gory (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ne bylo by schastya
Ne bylo by schastya
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Posle dolgoj zimy
Posle dolgoj zimy
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Samogon. Snajperskij shabash 5.4
Samogon. Snajperskij shabash
War, Drama 2025, Russia
Na dvoih ne delitsya
Na dvoih ne delitsya
Romantic, 2024, Russia
Zhena pacienta Potapova
Zhena pacienta Potapova
Romantic, 2024, Russia
Vse smeshalos v dome Avdeevyh
Vse smeshalos v dome Avdeevyh
Romantic, 2024, Russia
Starye kadry
Starye kadry
Comedy, Detective 2020, Russia
Vera
Vera
Romantic, 2017, Russia
Kaspiy 24
Kaspiy 24
Drama 2017, Russia
Serezhka Kazanovy
Serezhka Kazanovy
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
Nepridumannaya zhizn 7.1
Nepridumannaya zhizn
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
Ishchu poputchika 5.3
Ishchu poputchika Ishchu poputchika
Comedy, Romantic 2014, Russia
Svodnaya sestra
Svodnaya sestra
Drama, Romantic 2013, Russia
Lyubov bez lishnih slov
Lyubov bez lishnih slov
Romantic, 2013, Russia
Delo chesti 7.2
Delo chesti
Drama, Crime 2013, Russia
Yablonevyj sad 3.9
Yablonevyj sad
Drama, 2012, Russia
Obekt 11
Obekt 11
Crime, Detective 2011, Russia
Strelyayuschie gory 6.1
Strelyayuschie gory
Drama, Action, 2011, Russia
Lyubov.ru 5.8
Lyubov.ru Lyubov.ru
Romantic 2009, Russia
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