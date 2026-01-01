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Madhavan
Madhavan Madhavan
Kinoafisha Persons Madhavan

Madhavan

Madhavan

Date of Birth
1 June 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect 8.7
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022)
3 Idiots 8.5
3 Idiots (2009)
Dhurandhar 2 8.4
Dhurandhar 2 (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dhurandhar 2 8.4
Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Action, Thriller 2026, India
Watch trailer
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh 8.3
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh
Biography, Drama, History 2025, India / Ireland
Watch trailer
Aap Jaisa Koi 6
Aap Jaisa Koi Aap Jaisa Koi
Drama, Romantic 2025, India
Watch trailer
De De Pyaar De 2 7.4
De De Pyaar De 2 De De Pyaar De 2
Comedy 2025, India
Watch trailer
Dhurandhar 8.4
Dhurandhar Dhurandhar
Action, Adventure, Drama 2025, India
Watch trailer
Shaitaan 7.2
Shaitaan Shaitaan
Thriller 2024, India
The Railway Men 8.2
The Railway Men
Thriller, History, 2023, India
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect 8.7
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Action, Biography, Drama 2022, India
Decoupled 7.8
Decoupled
Drama, Comedy 2021, India
Tanu Weds Manu: Returns 7.6
Tanu Weds Manu: Returns Tanu Weds Manu Returns
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2015, India
Tanu Weds Manu 6.8
Tanu Weds Manu Tanu Weds Manu
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2011, India
Teen Patti 4.2
Teen Patti Teen Patti
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2010, India
3 Idiots 8.5
3 Idiots 3 Idiots
Comedy, Drama 2009, India
Watch trailer
Rang De Basanti 8.1
Rang De Basanti Rang De Basanti
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2006, India
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