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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Madhavan
Madhavan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madhavan
Madhavan
Madhavan
Date of Birth
1 June 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.7
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
(2022)
8.5
3 Idiots
(2009)
8.4
Dhurandhar 2
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2015
2011
2010
2009
2006
All
14
Films
12
TV Shows
2
Actor
14
Producer
1
Writer
1
Director
1
8.4
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Action, Thriller
2026, India
Watch trailer
8.3
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh
Biography, Drama, History
2025, India / Ireland
Watch trailer
6
Aap Jaisa Koi
Aap Jaisa Koi
Drama, Romantic
2025, India
Watch trailer
7.4
De De Pyaar De 2
De De Pyaar De 2
Comedy
2025, India
Watch trailer
8.4
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar
Action, Adventure, Drama
2025, India
Watch trailer
7.2
Shaitaan
Shaitaan
Thriller
2024, India
8.2
The Railway Men
Thriller, History,
2023, India
8.7
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Action, Biography, Drama
2022, India
7.8
Decoupled
Drama, Comedy
2021, India
7.6
Tanu Weds Manu: Returns
Tanu Weds Manu Returns
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2015, India
6.8
Tanu Weds Manu
Tanu Weds Manu
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2011, India
4.2
Teen Patti
Teen Patti
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2010, India
8.5
3 Idiots
3 Idiots
Comedy, Drama
2009, India
Watch trailer
8.1
Rang De Basanti
Rang De Basanti
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2006, India
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