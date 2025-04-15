Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Trailer
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 15 April 2025
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh
– Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair was known for being a passionate advocate for social reforms and a firm believer in the self-determination of India.
Expand
Share trailer
8.3
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh
Biography, Drama, History, 2025, India / Ireland
01:08
Litvyak
teaser
02:01
Rowing for Gold
trailer
00:40
Return to Silent Hill
teaser-trailer
02:21
Finnick 2
trailer 2
01:26
Alice in Wonderland
trailer 2
02:00
AI-4U Wired Together
trailer
01:59
Skazka o tsare Saltane
trailer
00:40
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
teaser
02:04
Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary
trailer in russian
02:13
Bonhoeffer
trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree