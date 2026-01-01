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Amber Aga
Amber Aga Amber Aga
Kinoafisha Persons Amber Aga

Amber Aga

Amber Aga

Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

There She Goes 8.1
There She Goes (2018)
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators 7.5
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators (2018)
Absentia 7.2
Absentia (2017)

Filmography

COBRA 6.4
COBRA
Drama, Action 2020, Great Britain
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators 7.5
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2018, Great Britain
There She Goes 8.1
There She Goes
Drama, Comedy, Family 2018, Great Britain
Absentia 7.2
Absentia
Crime, Thriller 2017, USA
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