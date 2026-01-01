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About
Filmography
Amber Aga
Amber Aga
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amber Aga
Amber Aga
Amber Aga
Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.1
There She Goes
(2018)
7.5
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators
(2018)
7.2
Absentia
(2017)
Filmography
6.4
COBRA
Drama, Action
2020, Great Britain
7.5
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2018, Great Britain
8.1
There She Goes
Drama, Comedy, Family
2018, Great Britain
7.2
Absentia
Crime, Thriller
2017, USA
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