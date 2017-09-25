Menu
8.0 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Kinoafisha TV Shows Absentia

Absentia (2017 - 2020)

Absentia 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 21 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "Absentia" is a gripping crime show with an intriguing plot. An FBI agent is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer but suddenly disappears without a trace. Several years later, she is found under shocking circumstances. However, something has happened to her memory: she has completely forgotten the events after her abduction. Now she must uncover what really happened. In the meantime, her family life has also been turned upside down, as her spouse has started a new relationship and is not ready to revisit old traumas.
Creator
Gaia Violo
Matthew Cirulnick
Nil Dzhekson Jack Byrne
Natasha Little
Natasha Little Special Agent Julianne Gunnarsen
Matthew Le Nevez Special Agent Cal Isaac
Bruno Bichir Dr. Daniel Vega
TV Series about Memory Loss TV Series about Memory Loss
TV Series About Female Detectives TV Series About Female Detectives

8.0
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Absentia - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 10 episodes
 
Absentia - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 10 episodes
 
Absentia - Season 3 Season 3
2020, 10 episodes
 
Stills
