The TV series "Absentia" is a gripping crime show with an intriguing plot. An FBI agent is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer but suddenly disappears without a trace. Several years later, she is found under shocking circumstances. However, something has happened to her memory: she has completely forgotten the events after her abduction. Now she must uncover what really happened. In the meantime, her family life has also been turned upside down, as her spouse has started a new relationship and is not ready to revisit old traumas.

