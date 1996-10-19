Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Chance Perdomo
Chance Perdomo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chance Perdomo
Chance Perdomo
Chance Perdomo
Date of Birth
19 October 1996
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
29 March 2024
Occupation
Actor
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.6
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
(2018)
7.5
Gen V
(2023)
7.5
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators
(2018)
Filmography
6.6
Bad Man
Bad Man
Action, Comedy, Crime
2025, USA
7.5
Gen V
Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy
2023, USA
6.2
After Ever Happy
After Ever Happy
Drama, Romantic
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
After We Fell
After We Fell
Drama
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2018, Great Britain
7.6
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery
2018, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree