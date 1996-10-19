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Chance Perdomo
Chance Perdomo Chance Perdomo
Kinoafisha Persons Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo

Date of Birth
19 October 1996
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
29 March 2024
Occupation
Actor
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 7.6
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018)
Gen V 7.5
Gen V (2023)
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators 7.5
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators (2018)

Filmography

Bad Man 6.6
Bad Man Bad Man
Action, Comedy, Crime 2025, USA
Gen V 7.5
Gen V
Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2023, USA
After Ever Happy 6.2
After Ever Happy After Ever Happy
Drama, Romantic 2022, USA
Watch trailer
After We Fell 5.6
After We Fell After We Fell
Drama 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators 7.5
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2018, Great Britain
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 7.6
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery 2018, USA
Show more
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