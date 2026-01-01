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Lisa Long Lisa Long
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Long

Lisa Long

Lisa Long

Actor type
Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Terminal List 7.6
The Terminal List (2022)
Alien: Earth 7.5
Alien: Earth (2025)
Channel Zero 7.3
Channel Zero (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Alien: Earth 7.5
Alien: Earth
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2025, USA
Playing by the Billionaire's Rules
Playing by the Billionaire's Rules
Romantic, 2024, USA
The Last Thing He Told Me 6.3
The Last Thing He Told Me
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2023, USA
The Terminal List 7.6
The Terminal List
Drama, Thriller 2022, USA
Reprisal 7.3
Reprisal
Drama, Action 2019, USA
The Act 6.6
The Act
Drama, Crime, 2019, USA
Channel Zero 7.3
Channel Zero
Drama, Horror, Mystery 2016, USA
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