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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lisa Long
Lisa Long
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Long
Lisa Long
Lisa Long
Actor type
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.6
The Terminal List
(2022)
7.5
Alien: Earth
(2025)
7.3
Channel Zero
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2019
2016
All
7
TV Shows
7
Writer
6
Actress
1
7.5
Alien: Earth
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2025, USA
Playing by the Billionaire's Rules
Romantic,
2024, USA
6.3
The Last Thing He Told Me
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2023, USA
7.6
The Terminal List
Drama, Thriller
2022, USA
7.3
Reprisal
Drama, Action
2019, USA
6.6
The Act
Drama, Crime,
2019, USA
7.3
Channel Zero
Drama, Horror, Mystery
2016, USA
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