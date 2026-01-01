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Kinoafisha
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Christine Tremarco
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christine Tremarco
Christine Tremarco
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Christine Tremarco
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026
Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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