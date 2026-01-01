Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Christine Tremarco Awards

Awards and nominations of Christine Tremarco

Christine Tremarco
Awards and nominations of Christine Tremarco
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026 BAFTA Awards 2026
Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more