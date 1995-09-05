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About
Filmography
Michal Sikorski
Michal Sikorski
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michal Sikorski
Michal Sikorski
Michal Sikorski
Date of Birth
5 September 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.7
1670
(2023)
7.2
Scarborn
(2023)
7.1
Sonata
(2021)
Filmography
5.7
Uncle Truther
Wujek Foliarz
Comedy
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
6.3
Life for Beginners
Zycie dla poczatkujacych
Comedy, Horror
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
7.7
1670
Comedy, History
2023, Poland
5.8
Masz ci los!
Masz ci los!
Comedy
2023, Poland
7.2
Scarborn
Kos
Drama, History
2023, Poland
Watch trailer
4
Pray for Peace, Train for War
Chcesz pokoju, szykuj sie do wojny
Drama
2023, Poland
6.5
Open Your Eyes
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Detective
2021, Poland
7.1
Sonata
Sonata
Drama
2021, Poland
Show more
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