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Michal Sikorski Michal Sikorski
Kinoafisha Persons Michal Sikorski

Michal Sikorski

Michal Sikorski

Date of Birth
5 September 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

1670 7.7
1670 (2023)
Scarborn 7.2
Scarborn (2023)
Sonata 7.1
Sonata (2021)

Filmography

Uncle Truther 5.7
Uncle Truther Wujek Foliarz
Comedy 2025, Poland
Watch trailer
Life for Beginners 6.3
Life for Beginners Zycie dla poczatkujacych
Comedy, Horror 2025, Poland
Watch trailer
1670 7.7
1670
Comedy, History 2023, Poland
Masz ci los! 5.8
Masz ci los! Masz ci los!
Comedy 2023, Poland
Scarborn 7.2
Scarborn Kos
Drama, History 2023, Poland
Watch trailer
4
Pray for Peace, Train for War Chcesz pokoju, szykuj sie do wojny
Drama 2023, Poland
Open Your Eyes 6.5
Open Your Eyes
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Detective 2021, Poland
Sonata 7.1
Sonata Sonata
Drama 2021, Poland
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