Poster of Life for Beginners
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Life for Beginners

Life for Beginners

Zycie dla poczatkujacych
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Monia is an introvert - and a vampire. Working at a nursing home allows her to feed on blood collected in sanitary conditions, and her human interactions are limited to conversations with elderly people suffering from dementia. Sh...
Life for Beginners - trailer
Life for Beginners  trailer
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej, Autograf Karol Wozbinski
Also known as
Zycie dla poczatkujacych, Life for Beginners, Życie dla początkujących
Director
Pawel Podolski
Cast
Magdalena Mascianica
Michal Sikorski
Bartlomiej Kotschedoff
Malgorzata Rozniatowska
Wojciech Machnicki
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
