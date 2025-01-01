Menu
1 poster
Life for Beginners
Life for Beginners
Zycie dla poczatkujacych
Comedy
Horror
Synopsis
Monia is an introvert - and a vampire. Working at a nursing home allows her to feed on blood collected in sanitary conditions, and her human interactions are limited to conversations with elderly people suffering from dementia. Sh...
Life for Beginners
trailer
trailer
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej, Autograf Karol Wozbinski
Also known as
Zycie dla poczatkujacych, Life for Beginners, Życie dla początkujących
Director
Pawel Podolski
Cast
Magdalena Mascianica
Michal Sikorski
Bartlomiej Kotschedoff
Malgorzata Rozniatowska
Wojciech Machnicki
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.7
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Life for Beginners
Trailer
0
0
