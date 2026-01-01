Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Melissa Villaseñor
Melissa Villaseñor Melissa Villaseñor
Kinoafisha Persons Melissa Villaseñor

Melissa Villaseñor

Melissa Villaseñor

Date of Birth
9 October 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actress, Voice actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Dog Man 7.3
Dog Man (2025)
Q-Force 6.6
Q-Force (2021)
Ultra City Smiths 6.4
Ultra City Smiths (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hoppers
Hoppers Hoppers
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Dog Man 7.3
Dog Man Dog Man
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Q-Force 6.6
Q-Force
Comedy, Animation 2021, USA
Ultra City Smiths 6.4
Ultra City Smiths
Drama, Comedy 2021, USA
The 41-Year-Old Virgin Who Knocked Up Sarah Marshall and Felt Superbad About It 2.7
The 41-Year-Old Virgin Who Knocked Up Sarah Marshall and Felt Superbad About It The 41-Year-Old Virgin Who Knocked Up Sarah Marshall and Felt Superbad About It
Comedy 2010, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more