Melissa Villaseñor
Kinoafisha
Melissa Villaseñor
Date of Birth
9 October 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actress, Voice actress, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.3
Dog Man
(2025)
6.6
Q-Force
(2021)
6.4
Ultra City Smiths
(2021)
Filmography
Hoppers
Hoppers
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Dog Man
Dog Man
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Q-Force
Comedy, Animation
2021, USA
6.4
Ultra City Smiths
Drama, Comedy
2021, USA
2.7
The 41-Year-Old Virgin Who Knocked Up Sarah Marshall and Felt Superbad About It
The 41-Year-Old Virgin Who Knocked Up Sarah Marshall and Felt Superbad About It
Comedy
2010, USA
