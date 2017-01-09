The TV series "You All Annoy Me" tells the story of Sonya, a restaurant critic, and her everyday life. She is not very sociable at work or at home, and she doesn't want to make friends or have relationships with anyone. The people around her only annoy her, causing strong irritation. The only thing that allows Sonya to communicate with people without interruption is alcohol, which she carefully avoided until recently. However, just a drop of wine becomes the cause of significant changes in the girl's life.

Expand