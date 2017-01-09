Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows

(2017 - 2017)

18+
Production year 2017
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "You All Annoy Me" tells the story of Sonya, a restaurant critic, and her everyday life. She is not very sociable at work or at home, and she doesn't want to make friends or have relationships with anyone. The people around her only annoy her, causing strong irritation. The only thing that allows Sonya to communicate with people without interruption is alcohol, which she carefully avoided until recently. However, just a drop of wine becomes the cause of significant changes in the girl's life.
Cast
Cast
Alexander Petrov
Alexander Petrov
Svetlana Khodchenkova
Svetlana Khodchenkova
Petr Fedorov
Petr Fedorov
Yuriy Kolokolnikov
Yuriy Kolokolnikov
Nikolay Fomenko
Nikolay Fomenko
Aleksandr Pal
Aleksandr Pal
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
- Season 1 Season 1
2017, 20 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more