"100 Thousand Minutes Together" is a Ukrainian comedy TV series about self-isolation. Ruslan is a successful pilot who has built a bright career. However, his wife is far from being a typical housewife. Dasha is a fitness trainer at a prestigious club who won't hold back her words. The couple has had seven years of a happy marriage behind them. But when the authorities announced a 69-day quarantine, the idyll came to an end. Living under the same roof turned out to be much more difficult than Ruslan and Dasha had anticipated.

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