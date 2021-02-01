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Kinoafisha TV Shows 100 000 minut vmeste

100 000 minut vmeste (2021 - …)

100 000 минут вместе 18+
Production year 2021
Country Ukraine
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel 1+1
Runtime 6 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"100 Thousand Minutes Together" is a Ukrainian comedy TV series about self-isolation. Ruslan is a successful pilot who has built a bright career. However, his wife is far from being a typical housewife. Dasha is a fitness trainer at a prestigious club who won't hold back her words. The couple has had seven years of a happy marriage behind them. But when the authorities announced a 69-day quarantine, the idyll came to an end. Living under the same roof turned out to be much more difficult than Ruslan and Dasha had anticipated.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Ruslan Hanumak
Ruslan Hanumak Руслан, пилот, муж Даши
Darya Rybak
Darya Rybak Даша, фитнес-тренер, жена Руслана
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In the Romantic genre  In series of Ukraine  In series of 2021 
Seasons
100 000 minut vmeste - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 16 episodes
 
Season 2
TBA,
 
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soundtrack 100 000 minut vmeste
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