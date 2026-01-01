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About
Filmography
Milana Vayntrub
Milana Vayntrub
Kinoafisha
Persons
Milana Vayntrub
Milana Vayntrub
Milana Vayntrub
Date of Birth
8 March 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.7
Project Hail Mary
(2026)
Tickets
8.5
This Is Us
(2016)
7.3
Love
(2016)
Filmography
8.7
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.7
Bad Shabbos
Bad Shabbos
Comedy
2024, USA
6.1
Werewolves Within
Werewolves Within
Comedy, Horror
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Die Hart
Comedy, Action
2020, USA
7.3
Love
Drama, Comedy
2016, USA
8.5
This Is Us
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2016, USA
4.3
Immigrants (L.A. Dolce Vita)
Immigrants (L.A. Dolce Vita) / Immigrants - Jóska menni Amerika
Animation
2008, USA / Hungary
Watch trailer
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