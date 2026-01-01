Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ming-Na Wen
Ming-Na Wen Ming-Na Wen
Kinoafisha Persons Ming-Na Wen

Ming-Na Wen

Ming-Na Wen

Date of Birth
20 November 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
The Adventurer, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Mandalorian 8.8
The Mandalorian (2019)
Hacks 8.2
Hacks (2021)
Pencils Vs Pixels 8.1
Pencils Vs Pixels (2023)

Filmography

Mighty Nein
Mighty Nein
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2025, USA
Karate Kid 6.9
Karate Kid Karate Kid: Legends
Action, Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft 5.3
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Action, Adventure 2024, USA
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai 6.6
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy 2023, USA
Mech Cadets 6.6
Mech Cadets
Action, Adventure 2023, USA/Japan
Pencils Vs Pixels 8.1
Pencils Vs Pixels Pencils Vs Pixels
Animation, Biography, Documentary 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Velma 2
Velma
Animation, Detective, Adventure 2022, USA
Star Wars: The Bad Batch 7.7
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Action, Adventure, Animation 2021, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more