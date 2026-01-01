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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Awards
Ming-Na Wen
Ming-Na Wen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ming-Na Wen
Ming-Na Wen
Ming-Na Wen
Date of Birth
20 November 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.8
The Mandalorian
(2019)
8.2
Hacks
(2021)
8.1
Pencils Vs Pixels
(2023)
Filmography
Mighty Nein
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2025, USA
6.9
Karate Kid
Karate Kid: Legends
Action, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Action, Adventure
2024, USA
6.6
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
2023, USA
6.6
Mech Cadets
Action, Adventure
2023, USA/Japan
8.1
Pencils Vs Pixels
Pencils Vs Pixels
Animation, Biography, Documentary
2023, USA
Watch trailer
2
Velma
Animation, Detective, Adventure
2022, USA
7.7
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Action, Adventure, Animation
2021, USA
Show more
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