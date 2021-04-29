"Yasuke" is a new Japanese anime mini-series produced by the online service Netflix. The story revolves around a dark-skinned ronin named Yasuke. He is desperately trying to forget his past life, which was filled with violence, death, and cruelty. The main character wants to return to a world of peace and harmony, but fate has other plans. One fine day, Yasuke encounters terrifying evil forces that are hunting down a mysterious child. The main character realizes that he must save the child at all costs.

