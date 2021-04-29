Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yasuke poster
Yasuke poster
Yasuke poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.2
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Yasuke

Yasuke (2021 - …)

Yasuke 18+
Production year 2021
Country Japan/USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 28 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 2 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

"Yasuke" is a new Japanese anime mini-series produced by the online service Netflix. The story revolves around a dark-skinned ronin named Yasuke. He is desperately trying to forget his past life, which was filled with violence, death, and cruelty. The main character wants to return to a world of peace and harmony, but fate has other plans. One fine day, Yasuke encounters terrifying evil forces that are hunting down a mysterious child. The main character realizes that he must save the child at all costs.
Ясукэ - trailer первого сезона
Yasuke  trailer первого сезона
Cast
Cast
Amy Hill
Amy Hill
Darren Criss
Darren Criss
Julie Marcus
Julie Marcus
LaKeith Stanfield
LaKeith Stanfield
Takehiro Hira
Takehiro Hira
Paul Nakauchi
Paul Nakauchi
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Yasuke - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more