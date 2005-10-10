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Michael Jelenic
Michael Jelenic
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Jelenic
Michael Jelenic
Michael Jelenic
Date of Birth
12 May 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Producer, Writer
Popular Films
7.8
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
(2023)
7.6
Ben 10
(2005)
7.4
Super Mario Galaxy
(2026)
Filmography
7.4
Super Mario Galaxy
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
2026, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
7.8
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, USA / Japan
Watch trailer
6.8
Teen Titans, Go!
Teen Titans, Go!
Animation, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
Action, Adventure, Animation
2015, USA
7.1
Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam
Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam
Action, Adventure, Animation
2010, USA
7.3
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi
2008, USA
6.8
Legion of Super Heroes
Children's, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2006, USA
7.6
Ben 10
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2005, USA
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