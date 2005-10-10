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Michael Jelenic
Michael Jelenic Michael Jelenic
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Jelenic

Michael Jelenic

Michael Jelenic

Date of Birth
12 May 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Producer, Writer

Popular Films

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7.8
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)
Ben 10 7.6
Ben 10 (2005)
Super Mario Galaxy 7.4
Super Mario Galaxy (2026)

Filmography

Super Mario Galaxy 7.4
Super Mario Galaxy The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror 2026, Japan / USA
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The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7.8
The Super Mario Bros. Movie The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA / Japan
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Teen Titans, Go! 6.8
Teen Titans, Go! Teen Titans, Go!
Animation, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
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Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League 5.9
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
Action, Adventure, Animation 2015, USA
Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam 7.1
Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam
Action, Adventure, Animation 2010, USA
Batman: The Brave and the Bold 7.3
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
Legion of Super Heroes 6.8
Legion of Super Heroes
Children's, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2006, USA
Ben 10 7.6
Ben 10
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2005, USA
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