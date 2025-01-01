Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Andra Day Awards

Awards and nominations of Andra Day

Andra Day
Awards and nominations of Andra Day
Academy Awards, USA 2021 Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more