Kemp Powers
Awards and nominations of Kemp Powers
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
