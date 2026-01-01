Maryana Polteva

Menu
Date of Birth
27 July 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
Contact 6.5
Contact Prikosnoveniye
Horror, Thriller 1992, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Road Companion 6.1
Road Companion Poputchik
Drama 1986, USSR
Day of Wrath 6.1
Day of Wrath Den gneva
Sci-Fi, Horror, Detective, Adventure 1985, USSR
Strakhovoy agent 5.6
Strakhovoy agent Strakhovoy agent
Comedy 1985, USSR
Delo za toboy! 6.1
Delo za toboy! Delo za toboy!
Family 1983, USSR
