Maryana Polteva

Date of Birth
27 July 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.5
Contact
(1992)
6.1
Day of Wrath
(1985)
6.1
Road Companion
(1986)
Filmography
5
6.5
Contact
Prikosnoveniye
Horror, Thriller
1992, Russia
6.1
Road Companion
Poputchik
Drama
1986, USSR
6.1
Day of Wrath
Den gneva
Sci-Fi, Horror, Detective, Adventure
1985, USSR
5.6
Strakhovoy agent
Strakhovoy agent
Comedy
1985, USSR
6.1
Delo za toboy!
Delo za toboy!
Family
1983, USSR
