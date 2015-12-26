"The Fifth Floor Without an Elevator" is a series about graduates of a theater school who have started working in the real estate industry. Anton and Serafima were deeply in love with each other during their student years, but now they simply live together out of habit. One day, Semichev comes to their real estate agency. He has come from England and wants to buy an apartment in the capital city in the old building where he grew up. The owners have no intention of selling their property, so resourceful Sima suggests finding a way to make the family move out...

