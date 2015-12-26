Menu
Pyatyy etazh bez lifta poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Pyatyy etazh bez lifta

Pyatyy etazh bez lifta (2015 - 2015)

Пятый этаж без лифта 18+
Production year 2015
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Fifth Floor Without an Elevator" is a series about graduates of a theater school who have started working in the real estate industry. Anton and Serafima were deeply in love with each other during their student years, but now they simply live together out of habit. One day, Semichev comes to their real estate agency. He has come from England and wants to buy an apartment in the capital city in the old building where he grew up. The owners have no intention of selling their property, so resourceful Sima suggests finding a way to make the family move out...
Cast
Aleksej Demidov
Ivan Kolesnikov
Tatyana Dogileva
Igor Teplov
Vitaliya Kornienko
Marina Sergeevna Konjasjkina
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
5.4 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Pyatyy etazh bez lifta - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
