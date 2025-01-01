Menu
Aleksandr Nazarov
Aleksandr Nazarov
Date of Birth
14 May 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
0.0
Zolotoy papa
(2020)
0.0
Ya idu tebya iskat
(2021)
0.0
Lapushki
(2009)
Filmography
Kilovattino
Comedy
2025, Russia
Kuzya
Comedy
2025, Russia
Pyat kopeek
Adventure
2024, Russia
Razvod po raschetu
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Russia
ZLO
Detective, History
2024, Russia
Zakryt geshtalt
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2022, Russia
Ya idu tebya iskat
Detective
2021, Russia
Zolotoy papa
Comedy
2020, Russia
Kazanova
Drama, Detective
2020, Russia
Adaptaciya
Comedy
2017, Russia
Lapushki
Drama, Comedy, Detective
2009, Russia
Ne rodis krasivoy
Romantic
2005, Russia
Maugli
Drama, Adventure, Family
1967, USSR
Samaya umnaya ulica v mire
Documentary, History
, Russia
