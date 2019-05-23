"The Sect" is a Russian TV show, filmed in the genre of a dramatic thriller. The story revolves around a group of workers specializing in rescuing people from dangerous cults. They are faced with a very difficult task: to save a former model named Niki. The girl has repeatedly appeared in commercials for the "Primordial" cult. It is known that the methods of the deprogrammers are extremely brutal: they are capable of using physical and even psychological violence. After Niki is freed, a caregiver is assigned to her. However, the cult leaders are determined to get the girl back as soon as possible...

