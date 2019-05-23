Menu
The Sect (2019 - 2019)

Секта 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 42 minutes
Streaming service Premier
Runtime 5 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

"The Sect" is a Russian TV show, filmed in the genre of a dramatic thriller. The story revolves around a group of workers specializing in rescuing people from dangerous cults. They are faced with a very difficult task: to save a former model named Niki. The girl has repeatedly appeared in commercials for the "Primordial" cult. It is known that the methods of the deprogrammers are extremely brutal: they are capable of using physical and even psychological violence. After Niki is freed, a caregiver is assigned to her. However, the cult leaders are determined to get the girl back as soon as possible...
Cast
Cast
Svetlana Khodchenkova
Grigory Siyatvinda
Evgeny Koryakovsky
Filipp Yankovskiy
Pavel Kuzmin
Marta Kessler
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
5.8 IMDb
Seasons
The Sect - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
