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Yoon Yoo-seon Yoon Yoo-seon
Kinoafisha Persons Yoon Yoo-seon

Yoon Yoo-seon

Yoon Yoo-seon

Date of Birth
17 January 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Seondeok yeowang 8.4
Seondeok yeowang (2009)
Bloodhounds 8.1
Bloodhounds (2023)
Just Between Lovers 7.9
Just Between Lovers (2017)

Filmography

The First Night with the Duke
The First Night with the Duke
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Flex x Cop 7.7
Flex x Cop
Drama, Romantic, Detective, 2024, South Korea
Beauty and Mr. Romantic 5.5
Beauty and Mr. Romantic
Drama, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
Bloodhounds 8.1
Bloodhounds
Drama, Action, 2023, South Korea
Christmas Carol 6.4
Christmas Carol Christmas Carol
Thriller 2022, South Korea
Raibeuon 7.1
Raibeuon
Drama, Romantic, 2020, South Korea
Eobiseu 7
Eobiseu
Drama, Romantic, 2019, South Korea
Just Between Lovers 7.9
Just Between Lovers
Drama, Romantic, 2017, South Korea
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