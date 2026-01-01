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About
Filmography
Yoon Yoo-seon
Yoon Yoo-seon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yoon Yoo-seon
Yoon Yoo-seon
Yoon Yoo-seon
Date of Birth
17 January 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.4
Seondeok yeowang
(2009)
8.1
Bloodhounds
(2023)
7.9
Just Between Lovers
(2017)
Filmography
The First Night with the Duke
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
7.7
Flex x Cop
Drama, Romantic, Detective,
2024, South Korea
5.5
Beauty and Mr. Romantic
Drama, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
8.1
Bloodhounds
Drama, Action,
2023, South Korea
6.4
Christmas Carol
Christmas Carol
Thriller
2022, South Korea
7.1
Raibeuon
Drama, Romantic,
2020, South Korea
7
Eobiseu
Drama, Romantic,
2019, South Korea
7.9
Just Between Lovers
Drama, Romantic,
2017, South Korea
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