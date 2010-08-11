Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho

My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010 - 2010)

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho 18+
Production year 2010
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 10 minutes
TV channel SBS
Runtime 18 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

For five hundred years, a young maiden languished, imprisoned within a painting. But everything changed when Cha Dae-woon came to her aid - a young man who had run away from his family to pursue an acting career. The heroine was trapped in the canvas by her grandmother. Women who were tired of their husbands and sons going mad after encountering a gumiho turned to her with pleas. This girl possessed incredible beauty. But in reality, she longed for simple human happiness. She wanted to be an ordinary girl.
Cast
Cast
Shin Min-a
Byeon Hee-bong
Park Shin-hye
Jeong Woon Taek
Lee Seung-gi
Lee Seung-gi
Park Soo-jin
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Korean Dramas Korean Dramas

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more