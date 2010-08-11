For five hundred years, a young maiden languished, imprisoned within a painting. But everything changed when Cha Dae-woon came to her aid - a young man who had run away from his family to pursue an acting career. The heroine was trapped in the canvas by her grandmother. Women who were tired of their husbands and sons going mad after encountering a gumiho turned to her with pleas. This girl possessed incredible beauty. But in reality, she longed for simple human happiness. She wanted to be an ordinary girl.

