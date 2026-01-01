Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Linda Lapinsh
Linda Lapinsh Linda Lapinsh
Kinoafisha Persons Linda Lapinsh

Linda Lapinsh

Linda Lapinsh

Date of Birth
9 June 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Trainees 7.7
Trainees (2021)
Byvshie 7.1
Byvshie (2016)
KAMAZ. Extreme Racing 7.1
KAMAZ. Extreme Racing (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ifrit
2028, Russia
Holod
Holod
Crime, Drama 2026, Russia
Iskusstvo padeniya
Drama 2025, Russia
Metch
Romantic 2025, Russia
Zoloto skifov
Adventure 2025, Russia
Hanter
Drama 2025, Russia
Ministerstvo Vsego Horoshego 6
Ministerstvo Vsego Horoshego
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2025, Russia
Chuzhie dengi 6.2
Chuzhie dengi
Crime, Drama 2025, Russia
Mazhor v Dubae 5.6
Mazhor v Dubae Mazhor v Dubae
Adventure, Comedy 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Samozvancy 6.1
Samozvancy
Drama 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Inye 5.1
Inye
Fantasy, Adventure 2024, Russia
Chernyy zamok 7
Chernyy zamok Chernyy zamok
Adventure, History 2024, Belarus / Russia
Watch trailer
Zhestokiy mir muzhchin
Zhestokiy mir muzhchin
Romantic 2023, Russia
Lada Gold 6.2
Lada Gold
Comedy, Adventure, Crime 2023, Russia
Tehnar 5.8
Tehnar
Detective 2022, Russia
KAMAZ. Extreme Racing 7.1
KAMAZ. Extreme Racing
Drama, Sport 2021, Russia
Kosa 6.5
Kosa
Thriller, Crime 2021, Russia
Trainees 7.7
Trainees
Drama, Mystery 2021, Russia
Igra na vyzhivanie 7
Igra na vyzhivanie
Thriller, Adventure 2020, Russia
Lovushka
Lovushka Lovushka
Action, Thriller, Drama 2020, Russia
Byvshie 7.1
Byvshie
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more