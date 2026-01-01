Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Linda Lapinsh
Linda Lapinsh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Lapinsh
Linda Lapinsh
Linda Lapinsh
Date of Birth
9 June 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.7
Trainees
(2021)
7.1
Byvshie
(2016)
7.1
KAMAZ. Extreme Racing
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
History
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2028
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2016
All
21
Films
5
TV Shows
16
Actress
21
Ifrit
2028, Russia
Holod
Crime, Drama
2026, Russia
Iskusstvo padeniya
Drama
2025, Russia
Metch
Romantic
2025, Russia
Zoloto skifov
Adventure
2025, Russia
Hanter
Drama
2025, Russia
6
Ministerstvo Vsego Horoshego
Sci-Fi, Comedy
2025, Russia
6.2
Chuzhie dengi
Crime, Drama
2025, Russia
5.6
Mazhor v Dubae
Mazhor v Dubae
Adventure, Comedy
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
6.1
Samozvancy
Drama
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
5.1
Inye
Fantasy, Adventure
2024, Russia
7
Chernyy zamok
Chernyy zamok
Adventure, History
2024, Belarus / Russia
Watch trailer
Zhestokiy mir muzhchin
Romantic
2023, Russia
6.2
Lada Gold
Comedy, Adventure, Crime
2023, Russia
5.8
Tehnar
Detective
2022, Russia
7.1
KAMAZ. Extreme Racing
Drama, Sport
2021, Russia
6.5
Kosa
Thriller, Crime
2021, Russia
7.7
Trainees
Drama, Mystery
2021, Russia
7
Igra na vyzhivanie
Thriller, Adventure
2020, Russia
Lovushka
Lovushka
Action, Thriller, Drama
2020, Russia
7.1
Byvshie
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree