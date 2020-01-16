"Everything's Gonna Be Okay" is an American comedy show that revolves around a young man named Nicholas, who unexpectedly becomes the sole guardian of his younger sisters. The main character has no idea how he will be able to replace the girls' deceased parents. However, he sincerely hopes that someday everything will be okay for them. As the story unfolds, Nicholas learns to take on responsibility, be a worthy brother, and a good father figure. At the same time, he tries to navigate his personal life and make progress in his professional career.

