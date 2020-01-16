Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Everything's Gonna Be Okay

Everything's Gonna Be Okay (2020 - …)

Everything's Gonna Be Okay 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel FreeForm
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Everything's Gonna Be Okay" is an American comedy show that revolves around a young man named Nicholas, who unexpectedly becomes the sole guardian of his younger sisters. The main character has no idea how he will be able to replace the girls' deceased parents. However, he sincerely hopes that someday everything will be okay for them. As the story unfolds, Nicholas learns to take on responsibility, be a worthy brother, and a good father figure. At the same time, he tries to navigate his personal life and make progress in his professional career.
Cast
Mason Gooding
Maeve Press
Josh Thomas
Kayla Cromer
Adam Faison
Lillian Carrier
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Everything's Gonna Be Okay - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
Everything's Gonna Be Okay - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
