"Love, Victor" is an American TV series in the genre of teen romance. It is a spin-off of the 2018 film "Love, Simon". The series revolves around a high school student named Victor, who moves to a new city with his family. Victor faces many challenges in his new environment: he has to adjust to a new high school, make friends, navigate numerous family conflicts, and most importantly, come to terms with his own sexual identity. When things become too difficult, Victor seeks support from Simon, who is always ready to help him through tough times.

