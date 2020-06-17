Menu
6.4 IMDb Rating: 8
Kinoafisha TV Shows Love, Victor

Love, Victor (2020 - 2022)

Love, Victor 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Hulu
Runtime 14 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Love, Victor" is an American TV series in the genre of teen romance. It is a spin-off of the 2018 film "Love, Simon". The series revolves around a high school student named Victor, who moves to a new city with his family. Victor faces many challenges in his new environment: he has to adjust to a new high school, make friends, navigate numerous family conflicts, and most importantly, come to terms with his own sexual identity. When things become too difficult, Victor seeks support from Simon, who is always ready to help him through tough times.
Isaac Aptaker
Elizabeth Berger
Anthony Turpel
Anthony Turpel Felix
Michael Cimino
Michael Cimino Victor
Mason Gooding
Mason Gooding Andrew
Isabella Ferreira
Isabella Ferreira Pilar
6.4
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Seasons
Love, Victor - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
Love, Victor - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
Love, Victor - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 8 episodes
 
