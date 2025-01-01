Menu
Awards and nominations of Sosie Bacon

Sosie Bacon
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Miss Golden Globe
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Most Frightened Performance
Nominee
