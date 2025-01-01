Grammy® and Emmy® Award-winning and Oscar®-nominated global icon Mary J. Blige makes history with her first-ever headlining show at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City, and fans worldwide can now experience this milestone moment together on the big screen. The sold-out Madison Square Garden show is the coveted hometown stop on Blige’s highly acclaimed For My Fans tour, a deeply personal series of performances dedicated to the supporters who have been with her since the beginning. The tour, which has captivated audiences in cities across the country, features a career-spanning setlist, intimate storytelling, and surprise guest appearances. Performing hits from her extensive catalog—including classics like "Be Without You", "Family Affair", and "No More Drama"—as well as songs from her latest album, the show is a celebration of resilience, empowerment, and artistry.