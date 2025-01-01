Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mary J. Blige: For My Fans
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Mary J. Blige: For My Fans

Mary J. Blige: For My Fans

Mary J. Blige: For My Fans
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Grammy® and Emmy® Award-winning and Oscar®-nominated global icon Mary J. Blige makes history with her first-ever headlining show at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City, and fans worldwide can now experience this milestone moment together on the big screen. The sold-out Madison Square Garden show is the coveted hometown stop on Blige’s highly acclaimed For My Fans tour, a deeply personal series of performances dedicated to the supporters who have been with her since the beginning. The tour, which has captivated audiences in cities across the country, features a career-spanning setlist, intimate storytelling, and surprise guest appearances. Performing hits from her extensive catalog—including classics like "Be Without You", "Family Affair", and "No More Drama"—as well as songs from her latest album, the show is a celebration of resilience, empowerment, and artistry.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2025
Also known as
Mary J. Blige: For My Fans
Director
Kevin Garcia
Cast
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige
Jadakiss
Fabolous
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more