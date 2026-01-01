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Filmography
Kenji Nojima
Kenji Nojima
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kenji Nojima
Kenji Nojima
Kenji Nojima
Date of Birth
16 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.6
Dokutaa Sutoon
(2019)
8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
(2019)
8.3
Fruits Basket
(2019)
Filmography
Victoria of Many Faces
Adventure, Anime, Thriller
2026, Japan
8
My Melody & Kuromi
Children's,
2025, Japan
5.9
Love Is Indivisible by Twins
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2024, Japan
6.9
Psycho-Pass: Providence
Psycho-Pass: Providence
Action, Animation, Crime, Anime
2023, Japan
7.4
Sailor Moon Cosmos
Gekijoban Bishojo Senshi Sailor Moon Cosmos
Action, Adventure, Animation
2023, Japan
6.4
Record of Ragnarok
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2021, Japan
8.3
Fruits Basket
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2019, Japan
8.6
Dokutaa Sutoon
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi
2019, Japan
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