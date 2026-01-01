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Kenji Nojima Kenji Nojima
Kinoafisha Persons Kenji Nojima

Kenji Nojima

Kenji Nojima

Date of Birth
16 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

Dokutaa Sutoon 8.6
Dokutaa Sutoon (2019)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019)
Fruits Basket 8.3
Fruits Basket (2019)

Filmography

Victoria of Many Faces
Victoria of Many Faces
Adventure, Anime, Thriller 2026, Japan
My Melody & Kuromi 8
My Melody & Kuromi
Children's, 2025, Japan
Love Is Indivisible by Twins 5.9
Love Is Indivisible by Twins
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2024, Japan
Psycho-Pass: Providence 6.9
Psycho-Pass: Providence Psycho-Pass: Providence
Action, Animation, Crime, Anime 2023, Japan
Sailor Moon Cosmos 7.4
Sailor Moon Cosmos Gekijoban Bishojo Senshi Sailor Moon Cosmos
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, Japan
Record of Ragnarok 6.4
Record of Ragnarok
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
Fruits Basket 8.3
Fruits Basket
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2019, Japan
Dokutaa Sutoon 8.6
Dokutaa Sutoon
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi 2019, Japan
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