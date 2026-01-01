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About
Filmography
Nesta Cooper
Nesta Cooper
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nesta Cooper
Nesta Cooper
Nesta Cooper
Date of Birth
11 December 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.9
Travelers
(2016)
7.6
S.W.A.T.
(2017)
7.6
See
(2019)
Filmography
7
Dope Thief
Drama, Crime,
2025, USA
5.4
Turn Me On
Turn Me On
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Cold Copy
Cold Copy
Thriller
2023, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Bliss
Bliss
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
6.9
Where's Waldo?
Adventure, Children's
2019, USA/Great Britain
7.6
See
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
6.8
The Miracle Season
The Miracle Season
Drama
2018, USA
7.6
S.W.A.T.
Drama, Action, Crime
2017, USA
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