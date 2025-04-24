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Poster of Turn Me On
5.4
Turn Me On - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Turn Me On
5.4

Turn Me On

, 2024
Turn Me On
USA / Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Going 1
Not going 3
Poster of Turn Me On
5.4
Going 1
Not going 3
Turn Me On - Dubbed trailer
Turn Me On  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

In a world where the inconvenience of human emotion has been eradicated by a single daily vitamin, one young couple skips their dose and discovers love, joy, sex, and all the baggage that comes with it.

Cast

Luke Kirby
Luke Kirby
Founder
Griffin Newman
Griffin Newman
Frank
Bel Powley
Bel Powley
Joy
Nick Robinson
Nick Robinson
William
Ava Eisenson
Doctor
Patti Harrison
Patti Harrison
Morgan
Nesta Cooper
Nesta Cooper
Samantha
Justin H. Min
Justin H. Min
Christopher
D'Arcy Carden
D'Arcy Carden
Ava Breuer
Keenan Laurino
Julia Shiplett
Michelle
Director Michael Tyburski
Writer Angela Bourassa
Composer Nate Heller
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 5 June 2025
World premiere 24 April 2025
Release date
24 April 2025 Russia Наше кино
Worldwide Gross $29,116
Production Truant Pictures, Blue Creek Pictures
Also known as
Turn Me On, Desperta-me, Enciéndeme, Podkręć mnie, Заведи мене, Заведи меня

Film rating

5.4
Rate 15 votes
5.7 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 30 April 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Turn Me On - Dubbed trailer
Turn Me On Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

At 2 minutes 30 seconds, a character is shown placing a mobile phone into a personal items box. The device is a BlackBerry Curve 8320, launched in 2007 and manufactured between 2007 and 2013. It was offered in Titanium and Pale Gold via T-Mobile. In January 2022 BlackBerry shut down the service that supported this handset.

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