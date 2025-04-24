5.4Turn Me On
Turn Me On, 2024
USA / Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi / 18+
Going 1
Not going 3
Going 1
Not going 3
Synopsis
In a world where the inconvenience of human emotion has been eradicated by a single daily vitamin, one young couple skips their dose and discovers love, joy, sex, and all the baggage that comes with it.
Cast
Julia Shiplett
Michelle
Director Michael Tyburski
Writer Angela Bourassa
Composer Nate Heller
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 5 June 2025
World premiere 24 April 2025
Release date
|24 April 2025
|Russia
|Наше кино
Worldwide Gross $29,116
Production Truant Pictures, Blue Creek Pictures
Also known as
Turn Me On, Desperta-me, Enciéndeme, Podkręć mnie, Заведи мене, Заведи меня
Updated 30 April 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
At 2 minutes 30 seconds, a character is shown placing a mobile phone into a personal items box. The device is a BlackBerry Curve 8320, launched in 2007 and manufactured between 2007 and 2013. It was offered in Titanium and Pale Gold via T-Mobile. In January 2022 BlackBerry shut down the service that supported this handset.
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