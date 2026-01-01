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About
Filmography
Yael Eitan
Yael Eitan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yael Eitan
Yael Eitan
Yael Eitan
Date of Birth
12 November 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Prisoners of War
(2010)
7.8
The Spy
(2019)
7.6
A Body That Works
(2023)
Filmography
No One is Leaving Palo Alto
Drama, Crime, Detective
2024, Israel
7.6
A Body That Works
Drama
2023, Israel
7.8
The Spy
Drama, Thriller, Biography,
2019, France
8.2
Prisoners of War
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2010, Israel
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