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Yael Eitan
Yael Eitan Yael Eitan
Kinoafisha Persons Yael Eitan

Yael Eitan

Yael Eitan

Date of Birth
12 November 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Prisoners of War 8.2
Prisoners of War (2010)
The Spy 7.8
The Spy (2019)
A Body That Works 7.6
A Body That Works (2023)

Filmography

No One is Leaving Palo Alto
No One is Leaving Palo Alto
Drama, Crime, Detective 2024, Israel
A Body That Works 7.6
A Body That Works
Drama 2023, Israel
The Spy 7.8
The Spy
Drama, Thriller, Biography, 2019, France
Prisoners of War 8.2
Prisoners of War
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2010, Israel
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