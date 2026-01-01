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About
Filmography
Moni Moshonov
Moni Moshonov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Moni Moshonov
Moni Moshonov
Moni Moshonov
Date of Birth
18 August 1951
Birthday today
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
The Jews Are Coming
(2014)
7.8
The Spy
(2019)
6.9
America
(2022)
Filmography
6.9
America
America
Drama
2022, Czechia / Germany / Israel
7.8
The Spy
Drama, Thriller, Biography,
2019, France
6.2
A Tale of Love and Darkness
A Tale of Love and Darkness
Drama
2015, USA / Israel
Watch trailer
8.2
The Jews Are Coming
Comedy, History
2014, Israel
6.9
We Own the Night
We Own the Night
Crime, Drama
2007, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Kedma
Kedma
Drama, War
2002, France / Italy / Israel
6.6
Every Time We Say Goodbye
Every Time We Say Goodbye
Romantic, War
1986, USA / Israel
Show more
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