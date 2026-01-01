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Moni Moshonov
Moni Moshonov Moni Moshonov
Kinoafisha Persons Moni Moshonov

Moni Moshonov

Moni Moshonov

Date of Birth
18 August 1951 Birthday today
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Jews Are Coming 8.2
The Jews Are Coming (2014)
The Spy 7.8
The Spy (2019)
America 6.9
America (2022)

Filmography

America 6.9
America America
Drama 2022, Czechia / Germany / Israel
The Spy 7.8
The Spy
Drama, Thriller, Biography, 2019, France
A Tale of Love and Darkness 6.2
A Tale of Love and Darkness A Tale of Love and Darkness
Drama 2015, USA / Israel
Watch trailer
The Jews Are Coming 8.2
The Jews Are Coming
Comedy, History 2014, Israel
We Own the Night 6.9
We Own the Night We Own the Night
Crime, Drama 2007, USA
Watch trailer
Kedma 5.9
Kedma Kedma
Drama, War 2002, France / Italy / Israel
Every Time We Say Goodbye 6.6
Every Time We Say Goodbye Every Time We Say Goodbye
Romantic, War 1986, USA / Israel
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