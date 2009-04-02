"Pandora Hearts" is an anime based on the popular adventure manga. The story takes place in a High Middle Ages setting, coexisting with the Abyss - a dimension where time is distorted. The Abyss serves as a prison for criminals and is inhabited by Chains - creatures that devour humans. Those who possess the Key to the Abyss can make contracts with these Chains. The organization known as "Pandora" is responsible for regulating these contracts, but their true objective remains unknown. Brave teenager Oz and his friends embark on a journey to unravel the mysteries of this surreal world.

