Production year 2009
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel TBS
Runtime 10 hours 25 minutes

TV series description

"Pandora Hearts" is an anime based on the popular adventure manga. The story takes place in a High Middle Ages setting, coexisting with the Abyss - a dimension where time is distorted. The Abyss serves as a prison for criminals and is inhabited by Chains - creatures that devour humans. Those who possess the Key to the Abyss can make contracts with these Chains. The organization known as "Pandora" is responsible for regulating these contracts, but their true objective remains unknown. Brave teenager Oz and his friends embark on a journey to unravel the mysteries of this surreal world.
Akira Ishida
Kana Hanazawa
Yukari Tamura
Kaori Fukuhara
Junko Minagawa
Hideyuki Umezu
Pandora Hearts - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 25 episodes
 
