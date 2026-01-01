Menu
Anthony Simcoe

Anthony Simcoe

Date of Birth
7 June 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Action hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Farscape 8.2
Farscape (1999)
Nim's Island 6.2
Nim's Island (2008)
Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars 0.0
Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars (2004)

