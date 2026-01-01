Menu
Anthony Simcoe
Anthony Simcoe
Date of Birth
7 June 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Action hero, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.2
Farscape
(1999)
6.2
Nim's Island
(2008)
0.0
Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Family
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2008
2004
1999
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actor
3
6.2
Nim's Island
Nim's Island
Adventure, Family, Comedy
2008, USA
Watch trailer
Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2004, USA/Australia
8.2
Farscape
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1999, Australia/USA
