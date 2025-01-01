Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Da'Vine Joy Randolph Awards

Awards and nominations of Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Awards and nominations of Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more