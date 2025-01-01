Menu
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Awards and nominations of Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
