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About
Filmography
Maggie Lawson
Maggie Lawson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maggie Lawson
Maggie Lawson
Maggie Lawson
Date of Birth
12 August 1980
Birthday in 1 day(s)
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.3
Psych
(2006)
8.1
Psych 3: This Is Gus
(2021)
7.8
Smallville
(2001)
Filmography
6.2
Boston Blue
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
5.7
I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story
I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story
Biography, Drama
2025, USA
7.2
Sugarplummed
Sugarplummed
Romantic
2024, USA
8.1
Psych 3: This Is Gus
Psych 3: This Is Gus
Comedy
2021, Canada
Watch trailer
6.3
A Lot Like Christmas
A Lot Like Christmas
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, Canada / USA
7.5
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
Comedy, Crime, Mystery
2020, USA
7.8
Santa Clarita Diet
Comedy, Horror
2017, USA
7.2
The Ranch
Drama, Comedy
2016, USA
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