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Maggie Lawson
Maggie Lawson Maggie Lawson
Kinoafisha Persons Maggie Lawson

Maggie Lawson

Maggie Lawson

Date of Birth
12 August 1980 Birthday in 1 day(s)
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Psych 8.3
Psych (2006)
Psych 3: This Is Gus 8.1
Psych 3: This Is Gus (2021)
Smallville 7.8
Smallville (2001)

Filmography

Boston Blue 6.2
Boston Blue
Drama, Crime 2025, USA
5.7
I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story
Biography, Drama 2025, USA
Sugarplummed 7.2
Sugarplummed Sugarplummed
Romantic 2024, USA
Psych 3: This Is Gus 8.1
Psych 3: This Is Gus Psych 3: This Is Gus
Comedy 2021, Canada
Watch trailer
A Lot Like Christmas 6.3
A Lot Like Christmas A Lot Like Christmas
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, Canada / USA
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home 7.5
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
Comedy, Crime, Mystery 2020, USA
Santa Clarita Diet 7.8
Santa Clarita Diet
Comedy, Horror 2017, USA
The Ranch 7.2
The Ranch
Drama, Comedy 2016, USA
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