Martin Cummins
Martin Cummins
Martin Cummins
Martin Cummins
Martin Cummins
Date of Birth
28 November 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
When Calls the Heart
(2013)
7.3
Boot Camp
(2024)
6.8
Poltergeist: The Legacy
(1996)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2015
2013
2012
2008
1996
All
6
Films
3
TV Shows
3
Actor
6
Director
1
7.3
Boot Camp
Boot Camp
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Canada / USA
6.8
The Whispers
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2015, USA
7.7
When Calls the Heart
Drama, Romantic
2013, USA
4.8
Devour
Devour
Horror
2012, USA / Canada
4.9
Vice
Vice
Crime, Drama, Detective
2008, USA
6.8
Poltergeist: The Legacy
Fantasy, Thriller, Detective
1996, Canada
