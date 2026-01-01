Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Martin Cummins Martin Cummins
Kinoafisha Persons Martin Cummins

Martin Cummins

Martin Cummins

Date of Birth
28 November 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

When Calls the Heart 7.7
When Calls the Heart (2013)
Boot Camp 7.3
Boot Camp (2024)
Poltergeist: The Legacy 6.8
Poltergeist: The Legacy (1996)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Boot Camp 7.3
Boot Camp Boot Camp
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Canada / USA
The Whispers 6.8
The Whispers
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2015, USA
When Calls the Heart 7.7
When Calls the Heart
Drama, Romantic 2013, USA
Devour 4.8
Devour Devour
Horror 2012, USA / Canada
Vice 4.9
Vice Vice
Crime, Drama, Detective 2008, USA
Poltergeist: The Legacy 6.8
Poltergeist: The Legacy
Fantasy, Thriller, Detective 1996, Canada
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more