"The Whispers" is a fantastic horror-thriller series about an unknown and uncontrollable force that possesses the bodies of young children. Claire Bennigan is a seasoned FBI agent who has seen her fair share of oddities. However, her latest investigation leaves even her stumped. A sweet six-year-old girl unexpectedly attacks her own mother with a weapon, miraculously leaving her alive. Now, the child is under the observation of doctors. But something tells Claire that there is something more terrifying than a mental disorder behind all of this.

Expand