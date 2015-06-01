Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Whispers poster
The Whispers poster
Ratings
6.9 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Whispers

The Whispers (2015 - 2015)

The Whispers 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 13 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Whispers" is a fantastic horror-thriller series about an unknown and uncontrollable force that possesses the bodies of young children. Claire Bennigan is a seasoned FBI agent who has seen her fair share of oddities. However, her latest investigation leaves even her stumped. A sweet six-year-old girl unexpectedly attacks her own mother with a weapon, miraculously leaving her alive. Now, the child is under the observation of doctors. But something tells Claire that there is something more terrifying than a mental disorder behind all of this.
Cast Characters
Creator
Soo Hugh
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia Sean Bennigan
Lily Rabe
Lily Rabe Claire Bennigan
Derek Webster
Derek Webster Jessup Rollins
Catalina Denis Dr. Maria Benavidez
Barry Sloane
Barry Sloane Wes Lawrence
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Whispers - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Киноафиша.инфо 30 March 2025, 10:27
Очень интересно было прочесть ваш отзыв, спасибо большое ☺️ 
Сан-Саныч Профессор 29 March 2025, 20:35
Несмотря на некоторые шаблоны и небольшие ляпы в сценарии сериал захватывает и заставляет сопереживать героям, особливо дитятам малым, ничтоже… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more